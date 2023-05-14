No. 6 South Carolina at No. 3 Arkansas game 3 recap: Gamecocks lose to Razorbacks 5-1, drop series

No. 6 South Carolina had another game with solid starting pitching but not enough offense, falling to No. 3 Arkansas 5-1 in Sunday’s rubber game.

The Gamecocks got on the board first, scoring their only run of the game when Will Tippett went yard to start the top of the third and make it 1-0. The Razorbacks tied the game up in the bottom of the inning, making the score 1-1 on a double by John Bolton. Arkansas took the lead in the fifth, going up 3-1 on a single by Parker Rowland. The Hogs added another run in the sixth, pushing their lead to 4-1 courtesy of a Caleb Cali single, and the final run of the game came in the eighth thanks to a solo shot by Ben McLaughlin.

USC starter Matthew Becker pitched 5.2 innings and allowed six hits and four runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out seven, and took the loss, making him 4-2. James Hicks went the rest of the way for the Cocks. Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and one run, issuing one walk, and striking 10 batters out. He is now 7-2.

Cole Messina paced Carolina with two hits, while Tippett recorded the only RBI. Cali and Peyton Holt had three hits apiece to lead the Razorbacks, while Rowland tallied two RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 36-14 overall and 15-11 in conference play, while Arkansas is 38-13 on the season and 19-9 in the SEC. USC will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Charlotte for the final midweek game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founders Park.