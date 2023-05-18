Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 33 games, has a batting average of .156, with 12 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 37 games, has a batting average of .253, with 36 hits, 1 home run, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 9 starts, has pitched 51.1 innings with an ERA of 4.21

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 9 starts, has pitched 40 innings with an ERA of 6.30

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 41 games, has a batting average of .268 with 41 hits, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 34 games, has a batting average of .278 with 32 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 23 games, has a batting average of .213 with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 1.69

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 36 games, has a batting average of .266, with 33 hits, 5 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 2 games, has a batting average of .400, with 2 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 26 games, has a batting average of .272, with 22 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .174 with 15 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 28 games, has a batting average of .253 with 21 hits, 0 home runs, and 8 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 6 starts, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 3.00

ERA ⬇️ since last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 37 games, has a batting average of .296 with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 12.2 innings with an ERA of 2.13

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 22 innings with an ERA of 5.32

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 20.2 innings with an ERA of 6.97

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 17 innings with an ERA of 4.24

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 6 starts, has pitched 27.2 innings with an ERA of 4.55

ERA ⬇️ since last week

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 15.2 innings with an ERA of 5.17

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 23 games, has a batting average of .271, with 23 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week