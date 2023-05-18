Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals
In 33 games, has a batting average of .156, with 12 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 37 games, has a batting average of .253, with 36 hits, 1 home run, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 9 starts, has pitched 51.1 innings with an ERA of 4.21
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 9 starts, has pitched 40 innings with an ERA of 6.30
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 41 games, has a batting average of .268 with 41 hits, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)
In 34 games, has a batting average of .278 with 32 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 23 games, has a batting average of .213 with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 1.69
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 36 games, has a batting average of .266, with 33 hits, 5 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 2 games, has a batting average of .400, with 2 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 26 games, has a batting average of .272, with 22 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .174 with 15 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 28 games, has a batting average of .253 with 21 hits, 0 home runs, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 6 starts, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 3.00
ERA ⬇️ since last week
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 37 games, has a batting average of .296 with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 12.2 innings with an ERA of 2.13
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 22 innings with an ERA of 5.32
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 20.2 innings with an ERA of 6.97
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 17 innings with an ERA of 4.24
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 6 starts, has pitched 27.2 innings with an ERA of 4.55
ERA ⬇️ since last week
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 15.2 innings with an ERA of 5.17
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 23 games, has a batting average of .271, with 23 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
